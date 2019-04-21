Kingsford Huray Development paid a hefty S$830 million for the Normanton Park estate. But it has been blocked from selling units there after complaints of shoddy work. Photo: Serene Goh
Why Hong Kong-linked Kingsford Development can’t sell flats on a US$600 million Singapore property
- Kingsford Development once made headlines for the opulence of its chairman’s US$24 million Singapore home.
- Now its shoddy work at an estate it bought for US$600 million has it back in the news for all the wrong reasons
Topic | Singapore
Residential buildings in Singapore, where some Chinese developers have been involved in the building of public housing projects and private condominiums. Photo: Roy Issa
The Chinese developers to watch in Singapore
- These are some of the most recognisable players among the Chinese developers who have entered the Singapore market over the past decade.
Topic | Singapore
