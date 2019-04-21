Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Residential buildings in Singapore, where some Chinese developers have been involved in the building of public housing projects and private condominiums. Photo: Roy Issa
Economics

The Chinese developers to watch in Singapore

  • These are some of the most recognisable players among the Chinese developers who have entered the Singapore market over the past decade.
Topic |   Singapore
Serene Goh

Serene Goh  

Published: 1:30pm, 21 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:30pm, 21 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Residential buildings in Singapore, where some Chinese developers have been involved in the building of public housing projects and private condominiums. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.