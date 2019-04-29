The weaponisation of the US dollar is the end of its economic ascendancy in Asia – with China’s yuan ready to fill the void
President Xi Jinping has repeated his assertion that China will not devalue the yuan, but instead will keep its value stable. Photo: Bloomberg
Abacus by Tom Holland
- Hawkish US sanctions on Iran have had an unanticipated side effect – they’re helping to promote the formation of a new informal Asian monetary bloc centred on the yuan, at the expense of the US dollar.
Photo: AFP
Forget the hype: why 5G is about to disappoint you
- Frenzied media reports suggest we are on the verge of a world-changing revolution with self-driving cars and superfast mobile speeds
- History, mathematics and economics suggest something far less impressive
