President Xi Jinping has repeated his assertion that China will not devalue the yuan, but instead will keep its value stable. Photo: Bloomberg
Tom Holland
Opinion

Opinion

Abacus by Tom Holland

The weaponisation of the US dollar is the end of its economic ascendancy in Asia – with China’s yuan ready to fill the void

  • Hawkish US sanctions on Iran have had an unanticipated side effect – they’re helping to promote the formation of a new informal Asian monetary bloc centred on the yuan, at the expense of the US dollar.
Tom Holland

Tom Holland  

Published: 8:30am, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:58am, 29 Apr, 2019

President Xi Jinping has repeated his assertion that China will not devalue the yuan, but instead will keep its value stable. Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: AFP
Tom Holland
Opinion

Opinion

Abacus by Tom Holland

Forget the hype: why 5G is about to disappoint you

  • Frenzied media reports suggest we are on the verge of a world-changing revolution with self-driving cars and superfast mobile speeds
  • History, mathematics and economics suggest something far less impressive
Tom Holland

Tom Holland  

Published: 12:15pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:16pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Photo: AFP
