Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and his wife (R) at the Malaysian Durian Festival in Beijing. Photo: PLS Plantations Berhad
Malaysia gears up to serve spiking Chinese demand for durians and rupture Thailand’s market dominance
- On the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum, Malaysian companies promoted home-grown durian chocolates, mooncakes and more ahead of expected new rules allowing them to sell whole, frozen durians to China
- Most of China’s durian imports come from Thailand, the world’s top producer
Topic | Malaysia
Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and his wife (R) at the Malaysian Durian Festival in Beijing. Photo: PLS Plantations Berhad
People pose with a model train for the East Coast Rail Link project. Photo: Xinhua
‘Malaysia revived China deals to boost Belt and Road Forum spirits’, country’s foreign minister says
- Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah rejects opposition claims that government gave in under pressure from Beijing
- Malaysia on April 12 announced the East Coast Rail Link would go ahead after China shaved off nearly a third of its cost
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
People pose with a model train for the East Coast Rail Link project. Photo: Xinhua