Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and his wife (R) at the Malaysian Durian Festival in Beijing. Photo: PLS Plantations Berhad
Economics

Malaysia gears up to serve spiking Chinese demand for durians and rupture Thailand’s market dominance

  • On the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum, Malaysian companies promoted home-grown durian chocolates, mooncakes and more ahead of expected new rules allowing them to sell whole, frozen durians to China
  • Most of China’s durian imports come from Thailand, the world’s top producer
Topic |   Malaysia
Phila Siu

Phila Siu  

Published: 10:30am, 28 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:30am, 28 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and his wife (R) at the Malaysian Durian Festival in Beijing. Photo: PLS Plantations Berhad
READ FULL ARTICLE
People pose with a model train for the East Coast Rail Link project. Photo: Xinhua
Geopolitics

‘Malaysia revived China deals to boost Belt and Road Forum spirits’, country’s foreign minister says

  • Foreign Minister Saifuddin ­Abdullah rejects opposition claims that government gave in under pressure from Beijing
  • Malaysia on April 12 announced the East Coast Rail Link would go ahead after China shaved off nearly a third of its cost
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Published: 9:18am, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:02pm, 22 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

People pose with a model train for the East Coast Rail Link project. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.