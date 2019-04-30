Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Xiaomi, which recently released the Redmi Note 7 in South Korea, sold 15 million units of the phone during online presales. Photo: Xiaomi Korea/Facebook
Economics

Xiaomi’s growing success in South Korea may pave way for Chinese consumer products

  • Rising demand for Chinese mobile phones by South Koreans may shatter long-standing domestic loyalties for home-grown brands such as Samsung and LG
Topic |   South Korea
David Lee

David Lee  

Published: 5:00pm, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:12pm, 30 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Xiaomi, which recently released the Redmi Note 7 in South Korea, sold 15 million units of the phone during online presales. Photo: Xiaomi Korea/Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
Huawei 5G technology is being used by one of South Korea’s telcos. Photo: AP
Geopolitics

K-pop stars and Huawei help South Korea win global 5G race, as Chinese trade trumps US fears

  • Seoul got the jump over US carrier’s Verizon’s 5G introduction by providing early services to celebrity customers
  • Unlike other US allies, South Korea has not restricted Huawei from taking part in its next-generation networks, with the nation’s heavy dependence on China trade keeping it from caving to US pressures, say observers
Topic |   5G
John Power

John Power  

Published: 7:30am, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:46am, 5 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Huawei 5G technology is being used by one of South Korea’s telcos. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.