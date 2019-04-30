Xiaomi, which recently released the Redmi Note 7 in South Korea, sold 15 million units of the phone during online presales. Photo: Xiaomi Korea/Facebook
Xiaomi’s growing success in South Korea may pave way for Chinese consumer products
- Rising demand for Chinese mobile phones by South Koreans may shatter long-standing domestic loyalties for home-grown brands such as Samsung and LG
Topic | South Korea
Huawei 5G technology is being used by one of South Korea’s telcos. Photo: AP
K-pop stars and Huawei help South Korea win global 5G race, as Chinese trade trumps US fears
- Seoul got the jump over US carrier’s Verizon’s 5G introduction by providing early services to celebrity customers
- Unlike other US allies, South Korea has not restricted Huawei from taking part in its next-generation networks, with the nation’s heavy dependence on China trade keeping it from caving to US pressures, say observers
Topic | 5G
