A member of South Korean e-sports team 'Afreeca Freaks' prepares for a tournament in July. Photo: AFP
South Korea to lose more than US$9 billion when WHO classifies gaming addiction as disease: report
- Seoul officially protested the move by the World Health Organisation in a letter sent on Monday citing other factors that may influence such behaviour
- The global health body included gaming disorder in its International Classifications of Diseases list last June
