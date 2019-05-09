Channels

Cargo ships on the sea at Hai Phong – a major port city in northeast Vietnam. Photo: Alamy
Economics

How can Vietnam avoid becoming China’s dirty industrial backyard?

  • The Asian giant is now the fifth biggest investor in Vietnam, but critics argue the benefits are unbalanced and Hanoi must tread carefully to avoid exploitation
  • Vietnam runs the risk of becoming China’s ‘technology landfill’ if it does not select investment projects wisely
Topic |   Vietnam
Lam Thanh Ha

Lam Thanh Ha  

Published: 9:00am, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 9:00am, 9 May, 2019


There were 9.3 million workers in Vietnam’s manufacturing sector in 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE
China Economy

Trade war pushing companies from China to Vietnam, but experts warn they may have missed the boat

  • Rising land and labour costs, bottlenecks at ports, traffic jams on roads and diminishing manufacturing capacity are leading to saturation in parts of Vietnam
  • Other parts of Asia, including Malaysia and Batam in Indonesia, emerge as alternative manufacturing hubs to Vietnam
Topic |   Vietnam
SCMP

Cissy Zhou  

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 6:00am, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 6:19am, 8 May, 2019


