Cargo ships on the sea at Hai Phong – a major port city in northeast Vietnam. Photo: Alamy
How can Vietnam avoid becoming China’s dirty industrial backyard?
- The Asian giant is now the fifth biggest investor in Vietnam, but critics argue the benefits are unbalanced and Hanoi must tread carefully to avoid exploitation
- Vietnam runs the risk of becoming China’s ‘technology landfill’ if it does not select investment projects wisely
There were 9.3 million workers in Vietnam’s manufacturing sector in 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE
Trade war pushing companies from China to Vietnam, but experts warn they may have missed the boat
- Rising land and labour costs, bottlenecks at ports, traffic jams on roads and diminishing manufacturing capacity are leading to saturation in parts of Vietnam
- Other parts of Asia, including Malaysia and Batam in Indonesia, emerge as alternative manufacturing hubs to Vietnam
