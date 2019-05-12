Sommeliers sample wine at the Ao Yun vineyards, located beneath the Meili mountain in Adong, in southwestern China's Yunnan province. Photo: AFP
Can China become the wine world’s next California?
- The US state took 40 years to become one of the world’s great wine regions. China wants to do it in 10
Former Indonesian president Habibie’s plan to revive Batam’s economy includes the development of eight residential towers, a 100-storey financial centre, and a mega mall. Photo: Dewey Sim
Former Indonesian president Habibie hopes seafront flats in Batam mega city will lure Singapore’s cashed-up buyers
- Meisterstadt Batam, meaning ‘master city’ in German, is the brainchild of former leader B.J. Habibie
- Habibie wants to transform this tiny corner of the Riau Archipelago and revive the island’s economy
