Sommeliers sample wine at the Ao Yun vineyards, located beneath the Meili mountain in Adong, in southwestern China's Yunnan province. Photo: AFP
Economics

Can China become the wine world’s next California?

  • The US state took 40 years to become one of the world’s great wine regions. China wants to do it in 10
Topic |   China innovators
Meaghan Tobin

Meaghan Tobin  

Published: 6:00pm, 12 May, 2019

Updated: 6:00pm, 12 May, 2019

Former Indonesian president Habibie’s plan to revive Batam’s economy includes the development of eight residential towers, a 100-storey financial centre, and a mega mall. Photo: Dewey Sim
Economics

Former Indonesian president Habibie hopes seafront flats in Batam mega city will lure Singapore’s cashed-up buyers

  • Meisterstadt Batam, meaning ‘master city’ in German, is the brainchild of former leader B.J. Habibie
  • Habibie wants to transform this tiny corner of the Riau Archipelago and revive the island’s economy
Topic |   Indonesia
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Published: 8:00am, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 9:54am, 6 May, 2019

