Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Ritesh Agarwal’s Oyo now has more rooms in China than in its native India. Photo: Bloomberg
Economics

Amazon, Uber, and Google struggled in China, but Indian hotel chain Oyo is succeeding. Here’s why

  • Oyo’s founder and chief executive Ritesh Agarwal says both China and India are its ‘home markets’
  • It plans to spend US$960 million on expanding in Asia over the next five years, US$600 million of which has been earmarked for China
Topic |   India
Vasudevan Sridharan

Vasudevan Sridharan  

Published: 12:00pm, 12 May, 2019

Updated: 12:00pm, 12 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Ritesh Agarwal’s Oyo now has more rooms in China than in its native India. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.