Singapore-listed Best World International is alleged to have engaged in questionable sales and accounting practices. Photo: Reuters
Singapore health and beauty giant Best World International faces the worst of times from short-sellers
- A series of allegations from traders have rocked one of the island nation’s biggest firms, erasing more than US$734 million from its market value
- Best World has refuted claims of unlicensed direct selling in China, and that it overstated earnings from its operations in the country – but that’s not the end of its worries
Topic | Singapore
