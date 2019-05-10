Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Singapore-listed Best World International is alleged to have engaged in questionable sales and accounting practices. Photo: Reuters
Economics

Singapore health and beauty giant Best World International faces the worst of times from short-sellers

  • A series of allegations from traders have rocked one of the island nation’s biggest firms, erasing more than US$734 million from its market value
  • Best World has refuted claims of unlicensed direct selling in China, and that it overstated earnings from its operations in the country – but that’s not the end of its worries
Topic |   Singapore
Aaron Low

Aaron Low  

Published: 10:56pm, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 11:07pm, 10 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Singapore-listed Best World International is alleged to have engaged in questionable sales and accounting practices. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.