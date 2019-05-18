The Trump administration has added Huawei and 70 of its affiliates to its list of firms deemed threats to US national security. Photo: EPA
Trump’s Huawei ‘ban’ gives Asian tech firms 70 billion reasons to worry
- The US move has sent Huawei’s suppliers scrambling to see how they will be affected, particularly those who rely on it as their main customer
- More than half of the company’s core global suppliers are from Asia, and many see their shares tumble after the announcement
Topic | Huawei
The Trump administration has added Huawei and 70 of its affiliates to its list of firms deemed threats to US national security. Photo: EPA