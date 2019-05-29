Central banks in the Lion City and Kuala Lumpur have pushed back against the list, which refrains from labelling any country as a currency manipulator. Photo: AFP
US addition of Malaysia, Singapore to ‘monitoring list’ over currency practices met with ridicule
- Analysts say Washington’s inclusion of Southeast Asian economic powerhouses, including Vietnam, ‘defies logic’
- Questions have also arisen as to whether the updated US list includes countries with a close economic relationship to China
Under the proposed rule, so-called countervailing duties could be imposed when foreign governments “subsidise” their products by weakening its currency relative to the US dollar to gain competitive advantage, according to the US Commerce Department. Photo: Xinhua
China would not fall foul of US proposal to penalise currency manipulators, analysts say
- US President Donald Trump seeking to penalise countries that allow their currency to fall against the US dollar to offset the impact of new US trade sanctions
- The yuan has fallen about 8 per cent against the US dollar since the trade war started in July last year, but China does not meet the current criteria to be labelled a currency manipulator
