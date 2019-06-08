Workers at a Chinese-run factory in Bangladesh produce 12 million toys a year. Photo: Phila Siu
Move over, ‘Made in China’. It’s the ‘Made in Bangladesh’ era now
- Soaring wages at home have seen many Chinese firms set up shop in Bangladesh, boosting its economic growth, expected at 8 per cent this year
- But while there has been a backlash against Chinese investments and workers in the Philippines and Indonesia, Dhaka is more welcoming
