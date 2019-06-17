Chinese consumers are getting over their fascination with K-beauty as movements such as hanfu – which champions the rise of traditional fashion and beauty trends – are on the rise. Photo: Bilibili
K-beauty: is China falling out of love with Korean cosmetics?
- Home-grown brands and those from Japan are growing ever more popular with mainland consumers, while K-beauty exports are slowing
- South Korean cosmetics are also seeing an overall drop in sales, as Chinese consumers ditch the one-size-fits-all aesthetic to embrace individual looks
Malaysian make-up artist Jia works on one of her clients. Unlike most, Jia doesn’t use heavy contours or highlights, fill eyebrows with powder, pencil and concealer, or make her nose appear higher.
Why Western beauty ideals and ‘Instagram face’ rule in Southeast Asia, and women hide their ‘Asian noses’
- While West has embraced diverse beauty – Rihanna, take a bow – women in Southeast Asia still crave Kim Kardashian West’s doll-like features and highlights
- This ‘homogenisation of beauty’, pushed by multinationals, amounts to ‘a new kind of colonialism’, academics say. Some local companies have pushed back, though
