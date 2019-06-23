Malaysia has tapped into the potential of extending the definition of halal to cover transport, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, health care and even banking. Photo: Shutterstock
Islam-friendly coconuts: has Malaysia’s halal drive gone too far?
- Hoping to become a global halal hub, Malaysia has expanded the definition to cover transport, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, health care and even banking
- However, the growing demand for halal products brings its own challenges
Kosher food and labelling is becoming a big deal in Asia. Photo: Shutterstock
Going global: could halal be the next kosher?
- Asian manufacturers are seeking kosher certification because they hope to gain access to markets in the US, Europe and Australia
- Those promoting the expansion of halal certification hope that, like kosher, it will be recognised as a symbol of quality, even by consumers not buying for religious reasons
