They were once a single carrier, but now Malaysia Airlines struggles to stay afloat while Singapore Airlines remains highly profitable, revealing how starkly their fortunes have diverged. Photo: AFP
Does the Singapore Airlines and Malaysia Airlines partnership clear the runway for a future merger?
- Malaysia’s struggling flagship carrier has unexpectedly agreed to explore a partnership with its fierce Singaporean competitor
- While there has been resistance against a future merger on grounds of national pride, some analysts say such an alliance makes good business sense
Topic | Malaysia
