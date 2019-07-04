A man protests against Japan’s decision to restrict exports outside the Japanese embassy in Seoul. Photo: Kyodo
South Koreans call for boycott of Japanese cars, beer and cosmetics as ‘trade war’ intensifies
- Japan this week announced restrictions on hi-tech materials exported to South Korea, as both countries remain locked in a row over forced labour
- An online petition calling for Seoul to ‘retaliate’ against Japan garnered 17,000 supporters in four days
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold. The company could be hit hard by Japan’s new restrictions on exports to South Korea. Photo: Bloomberg
Japan-South Korea ‘trade war’: has Tokyo shot itself in foot?
- Japan is to restrict exports to South Korea of three key materials used in smartphone displays and chips as bilateral ties take turn for the worse
- But move could hurt Japanese companies in the long term as Korean firms are forced to rethink their supply chains
