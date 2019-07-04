Channels

A man protests against Japan’s decision to restrict exports outside the Japanese embassy in Seoul. Photo: Kyodo
Economics

South Koreans call for boycott of Japanese cars, beer and cosmetics as ‘trade war’ intensifies

  • Japan this week announced restrictions on hi-tech materials exported to South Korea, as both countries remain locked in a row over forced labour
  • An online petition calling for Seoul to ‘retaliate’ against Japan garnered 17,000 supporters in four days
SCMP

Park Chan-kyong  

Julian Ryall  

Published: 6:00pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:43pm, 4 Jul, 2019

A man protests against Japan’s decision to restrict exports outside the Japanese embassy in Seoul. Photo: Kyodo
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold. The company could be hit hard by Japan’s new restrictions on exports to South Korea. Photo: Bloomberg
Geopolitics

Japan-South Korea ‘trade war’: has Tokyo shot itself in foot?

  • Japan is to restrict exports to South Korea of three key materials used in smartphone displays and chips as bilateral ties take turn for the worse
  • But move could hurt Japanese companies in the long term as Korean firms are forced to rethink their supply chains
SCMP

Park Chan-kyong  

Julian Ryall  

Reuters  

Associated Press  

Published: 7:37pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:48pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold. The company could be hit hard by Japan’s new restrictions on exports to South Korea. Photo: Bloomberg
