Tony Fernandes, speaking on the sidelines of the RISE technology conference in Hong Kong, says he is “focused on AirAsia”. Photo: Bloomberg
AirAsia’s Tony Fernandes says no to any involvement with ailing Malaysia Airlines
- The chief executive says he is focused on growing the budget airline he co-founded rather than any attempt to rescue the loss-making national carrier
- But he has welcomed Malaysia Airlines’ recent tie-up with Singapore Airlines, saying the partnership will help improve AirAsia
Topic | Malaysia
