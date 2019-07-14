Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Gold bullion trading was among the money-generating sectors in which Bangalore-based I Monetary Advisory was involved, with others including diamond jewellery, real estate and health care. Photo: EPA
Economics

Gold, jewels, ‘Islamic’ finance: how India’s I Monetary Advisory built a US$365 million Ponzi scheme

  • Some 50,000 investors have lodged complaints against the Bangalore-based I Monetary Advisory and its founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan
  • India’s refusal to pass laws regulating Islamic finance means there is an unmet demand ripe for exploitation by unscrupulous actors
Topic |   India
Vasudevan Sridharan

Vasudevan Sridharan  

Published: 12:30pm, 14 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:41pm, 14 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Gold bullion trading was among the money-generating sectors in which Bangalore-based I Monetary Advisory was involved, with others including diamond jewellery, real estate and health care. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Labourers work at the construction site of a residential building on the outskirts of Kolkata, India. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

In 2019 budget, Narendra Modi looks to China’s rise to propel India to a US$5 trillion economy

  • He set a target of almost doubling India’s economy by 2024 on the back of higher investment, savings and exports in the way China’s achieved its growth
Topic |   India
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:30pm, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:06pm, 5 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Labourers work at the construction site of a residential building on the outskirts of Kolkata, India. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.