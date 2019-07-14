Gold bullion trading was among the money-generating sectors in which Bangalore-based I Monetary Advisory was involved, with others including diamond jewellery, real estate and health care. Photo: EPA
Gold, jewels, ‘Islamic’ finance: how India’s I Monetary Advisory built a US$365 million Ponzi scheme
- Some 50,000 investors have lodged complaints against the Bangalore-based I Monetary Advisory and its founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan
- India’s refusal to pass laws regulating Islamic finance means there is an unmet demand ripe for exploitation by unscrupulous actors
Topic | India
Gold bullion trading was among the money-generating sectors in which Bangalore-based I Monetary Advisory was involved, with others including diamond jewellery, real estate and health care. Photo: EPA
Labourers work at the construction site of a residential building on the outskirts of Kolkata, India. Photo: Reuters
In 2019 budget, Narendra Modi looks to China’s rise to propel India to a US$5 trillion economy
- He set a target of almost doubling India’s economy by 2024 on the back of higher investment, savings and exports in the way China’s achieved its growth
Topic | India
Labourers work at the construction site of a residential building on the outskirts of Kolkata, India. Photo: Reuters