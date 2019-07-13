Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A supporter takes a selfie with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Internet speeds in the country lag the region’s. Photo: AFP
Economics

In Duterte’s Philippines, fears of slow internet trump fears of China

  • In granting a licence to a joint venture backed by China Telecom, the Philippine leader is going against the grain
  • But for social-media crazy consumers hampered by some of the slowest speeds in the region, national security isn’t the main concern
Topic |   China Telecom
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Published: 12:45pm, 13 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:45pm, 13 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A supporter takes a selfie with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Internet speeds in the country lag the region’s. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.