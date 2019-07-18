AirAsia planes at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia. Photo: Rueters
AirAsia owes Malaysian airport operator millions of dollars in unpaid fees, court rules
- The low-cost carrier had been locked in a long running legal dispute over its refusal to raise fees for international passengers leaving its hub in Kuala Lumpur
- Airline CEO Tony Fernandes has repeatedly taken to Twitter to criticise the airport’s dirty toilets, uneven runway surfaces – and surfeit of bees
Tony Fernandes, speaking on the sidelines of the RISE technology conference in Hong Kong, says he is “focused on AirAsia”. Photo: Bloomberg
AirAsia’s Tony Fernandes says no to any involvement with ailing Malaysia Airlines
- The chief executive says he is focused on growing the budget airline he co-founded rather than any attempt to rescue the loss-making national carrier
- But he has welcomed Malaysia Airlines’ recent tie-up with Singapore Airlines, saying the partnership will help improve AirAsia
