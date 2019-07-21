Channels

Temasek has invested in BeiGene and Innovent Biologics, which develops therapies and antibodies for diseases such as cancer. Photo: Bloomberg
Economics

In Singapore, Temasek’s results spark discussion of Chinese investments and Ho Ching

  • Even as it feels the sting of the US-China trade war, the state investment firm is staying true to its strategy of betting big on new trends
  • Its focus on China has mirrored Singapore’s transformation from an export-led economy to one focusing on domestic consumption and services
Topic |   Temasek Holdings
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Published: 8:30am, 21 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:39am, 21 Jul, 2019

Temasek has invested in BeiGene and Innovent Biologics, which develops therapies and antibodies for diseases such as cancer. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore is more dependent on trade than any other nation, apart from Luxembourg, according to the World Bank. Photo: AFP
China Economy

Singapore’s economic downturn continues as US-China trade war wreaks havoc on Asia export hubs

  • The city state is considered to be a bellwether for the region and its trade malaise is indicative of weak demand elsewhere and bad news for China’s economy
  • Singapore’s total non-oil exports fell 17.3 per cent in June, adding to the surprise 3.4 per cent collapse in gross domestic product reported last week
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 12:38pm, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:29pm, 17 Jul, 2019

Singapore is more dependent on trade than any other nation, apart from Luxembourg, according to the World Bank. Photo: AFP
