The United States is threatening to raise tariffs on Japanese vehicle imports from 2.5 per cent at present to 25 per cent. Photo: AFP
Japanese carmakers can’t shake off fears of Donald Trump’s tariff threats
- Suggestions that Washington and Tokyo could announce a trade deal later this year aren’t helping Japanese car firms rest easy
- They still fear Trump’s threat of crippling tariffs and are taking pains to emphasise their contributions to the US economy
