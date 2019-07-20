An electric bicycle factory in China’s central Anhui province. Chinese manufacturers are shipping their bicycles to Thailand for relabelling in a bid to dodge European Union tariffs. Photo: AP
Could Chinese bicycles and fish scupper Thailand-EU free trade deal?
- Such a deal could save the kingdom US$1 billion a year on import tariffs to the European bloc, experts say
- But Chinese bicycle manufacturers relabelling their products ‘Made in Thailand’ and an EU-led crackdown on the Thai fishing industry look to be stumbling blocks
Topic | Thailand
An electric bicycle factory in China’s central Anhui province. Chinese manufacturers are shipping their bicycles to Thailand for relabelling in a bid to dodge European Union tariffs. Photo: AP
The US has raised duties on steel from Vietnam that Washington says originated in China, part of its bid to crack down on firms evading tariffs. Photo: AP
Will Donald Trump’s trade crusade ultimately benefit Southeast Asia?
- As trade tensions between China and the US show signs of lessening, Washington is turning its attention to countries used by firms as a pit stop to avoid tariffs
- But instead of being another casualty in the trade war, experts say a crackdown on tariff-dodging practices could see economies in the region benefit from sustainable growth
Topic | Vietnam
The US has raised duties on steel from Vietnam that Washington says originated in China, part of its bid to crack down on firms evading tariffs. Photo: AP