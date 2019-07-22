Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

People attend a rally against nuclear power plants in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
Economics

Will Singapore warm up to nuclear energy to combat climate change?

  • Singapore’s interest in nuclear power has not been consistent because of safety fears. But new reactors being developed after the Fukushima disaster are sparking a rethink
  • The question is: Can proponents change public distrust?
Topic |   Singapore
Samantha Boh

Samantha Boh  

Published: 9:00am, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:03am, 22 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

People attend a rally against nuclear power plants in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
There are ambitious solar and wind projects planned for both the Northern Territory and the Pilbara in Western Australia. Photo: Shutterstock
Southeast Asia

Ambitious plan to power Singapore with world’s biggest solar farm ... 4,000km away in Australia

  • Electricity generated by solar farm in Australia’s Northern Territory would be exported via undersea cable
Topic |   Energy
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 12:24pm, 14 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:52pm, 14 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

There are ambitious solar and wind projects planned for both the Northern Territory and the Pilbara in Western Australia. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.