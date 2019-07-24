Channels

Oei Hong Leong. Photo: Twitter
Economics

Singapore tycoon Oei Hong Leong says Canada property lawsuit had nothing to do with Li Ka-shing

  • Vancouver-based developer Concord Pacific, which was once controlled by the Hong Kong billionaire, lost its suit against Oei last week
  • Oei said questions he had fielded about the developer compelled him to clarify there was ‘no fight’ between him and Li
Topic |   Canada
Lynn Lee

Lynn Lee  

Updated: 7:12pm, 24 Jul, 2019

Oei Hong Leong. Photo: Twitter
