Oei Hong Leong. Photo: Twitter
Singapore tycoon Oei Hong Leong says Canada property lawsuit had nothing to do with Li Ka-shing
- Vancouver-based developer Concord Pacific, which was once controlled by the Hong Kong billionaire, lost its suit against Oei last week
- Oei said questions he had fielded about the developer compelled him to clarify there was ‘no fight’ between him and Li
Topic | Canada
Oei Hong Leong. Photo: Twitter
Plaza of Nations in Vancouver Canada. Photo: Handout
Singapore tycoon Oei Hong Leong wins long-running property case involving Vancouver’s Plaza of Nations
- The case pitted Oei against Concord Pacific, one of Canada’s largest property developers, and involved a commercial site in the heart of Vancouver
- Concord Pacific accused Oei and his company of breaching an agreement pertaining to the development of the Plaza of Nations and acting in bad faith
Topic | Singapore
Plaza of Nations in Vancouver Canada. Photo: Handout