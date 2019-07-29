Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese venture capitalists are injecting funds into a variety of cash-hungry Indian businesses. Photo: Shutterstock
Economics

How a wave of Chinese money is powering Indian start-ups

  • China last year poured US$2.5 billion into firms in India, which is a healthy breeding ground for up-and-coming tech outfits
  • Active cooperation between these investors and entrepreneurs holds a multitude of benefits for both sides, according to industry pundits
Topic |   India
Vasudevan Sridharan

Vasudevan Sridharan  

Updated: 9:02am, 29 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese venture capitalists are injecting funds into a variety of cash-hungry Indian businesses. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.