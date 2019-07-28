Inquiries from Hong Kong residents about Singapore real estate have risen by about 30 to 40 per cent in the past two months. Photo: Reuters
Singapore back in play as more Hongkongers consider migrating due to deepening political crisis
- Of nine property agents and international schools polled in the city state, most said there had been a recent uptick in inquiries on home purchases
- Hongkongers once ‘thumbed their noses’ at Singapore permanent residency, according to ex-civil servant Ngiam Tong Dow, but the city state is now an option
Golden Emperor Properties will next weekend launch Park Regent, a freehold condominium project in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Handout
Surge in Hongkongers seeking to move abroad over past two months, property consultants say
- Golden Emperor Properties says it expects to sell 3,000 Southeast Asian units to Hongkongers this year
- Survey finds more than two in five Hongkongers are planning to emigrate
