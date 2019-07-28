Channels

Inquiries from Hong Kong residents about Singapore real estate have risen by about 30 to 40 per cent in the past two months. Photo: Reuters
Economics

Singapore back in play as more Hongkongers consider migrating due to deepening political crisis

  • Of nine property agents and international schools polled in the city state, most said there had been a recent uptick in inquiries on home purchases
  • Hongkongers once ‘thumbed their noses’ at Singapore permanent residency, according to ex-civil servant Ngiam Tong Dow, but the city state is now an option
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 12:13pm, 28 Jul, 2019

Inquiries from Hong Kong residents about Singapore real estate have risen by about 30 to 40 per cent in the past two months. Photo: Reuters
Golden Emperor Properties will next weekend launch Park Regent, a freehold condominium project in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Handout
Business

Surge in Hongkongers seeking to move abroad over past two months, property consultants say

  • Golden Emperor Properties says it expects to sell 3,000 Southeast Asian units to Hongkongers this year
  • Survey finds more than two in five Hongkongers are planning to emigrate
Topic |   International Property
Daryl Choo

Daryl Choo  

Updated: 9:00am, 27 Jul, 2019

Golden Emperor Properties will next weekend launch Park Regent, a freehold condominium project in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Handout
