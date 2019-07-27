Channels

A notice campaigning for a boycott of Japanese-made products at a store in Seoul. Photo: AP
Economics

Toyota, Lexus, Honda and Nissan cars 'kimchi slapped' in South Korea amid rising trade tensions

  • Car owners have found their vehicles subject to so-called kimchi terrorism, as angry passers-by hurl the fermented foodstuff in disgust
  • Calls continue for Koreans to boycott Japanese goods over Tokyo's restrictions on a number of important industrial exports
Topic | Japan
Crystal Tai

Crystal Tai  

Updated: 12:35pm, 27 Jul, 2019

A notice campaigning for a boycott of Japanese-made products at a store in Seoul. Photo: AP
South Koreans rally in Suwon, south of Seoul, demanding Japan abandon its export restrictions. Photo: EPA
Politics

Anti-Japanese sentiment in South Korea brews as 'trade war' escalates

  • Animosity between both countries has reached a flashpoint over territorial, historical and trade issues
  • Some Japanese in South Korea are wary of discrimination but Zainichi or ethnic Koreans in Japan say xenophobia is an everyday reality
Topic | South Korea
Crystal Tai

Crystal Tai  

Updated: 11:20pm, 24 Jul, 2019

South Koreans rally in Suwon, south of Seoul, demanding Japan abandon its export restrictions. Photo: EPA
