A notice campaigning for a boycott of Japanese-made products at a store in Seoul. Photo: AP
Toyota, Lexus, Honda and Nissan cars ‘kimchi slapped’ in South Korea amid rising trade tensions
- Car owners have found their vehicles subject to so-called kimchi terrorism, as angry passers-by hurl the fermented foodstuff in disgust
- Calls continue for Koreans to boycott Japanese goods over Tokyo’s restrictions on a number of important industrial exports
Topic | Japan
A notice campaigning for a boycott of Japanese-made products at a store in Seoul. Photo: AP
South Koreans rally in Suwon, south of Seoul, demanding Japan abandon its export restrictions. Photo: EPA
Anti-Japanese sentiment in South Korea brews as ‘trade war’ escalates
- Animosity between both countries has reached a flashpoint over territorial, historical and trade issues
- Some Japanese in South Korea are wary of discrimination but Zainichi or ethnic Koreans in Japan say xenophobia is an everyday reality
Topic | South Korea
South Koreans rally in Suwon, south of Seoul, demanding Japan abandon its export restrictions. Photo: EPA