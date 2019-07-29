A bank employee sorts Thai baht notes in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
Thailand’s tourism industry gets jitters after currency surges, visitor numbers from China fall
- Chinese tourists account for more than a quarter of all foreign visitors, but their numbers were down by 5 per cent in the first six months of the year
- At the same time, over the past year the Thai baht has appreciated 12 per cent against China’s yuan – dissuading those who are price-sensitive
Chinese tourists return from a boat trip in Thailand’s Pattaya. Photo: Alamy
