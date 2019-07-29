Channels

A bank employee sorts Thai baht notes in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
Economics

Thailand's tourism industry gets jitters after currency surges, visitor numbers from China fall

  • Chinese tourists account for more than a quarter of all foreign visitors, but their numbers were down by 5 per cent in the first six months of the year
  • At the same time, over the past year the Thai baht has appreciated 12 per cent against China's yuan – dissuading those who are price-sensitive
Topic | Thailand
Jitsiree Thongnoi

Jitsiree Thongnoi  

Updated: 2:33pm, 29 Jul, 2019

A bank employee sorts Thai baht notes in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
Chinese tourists return from a boat trip in Thailand's Pattaya. Photo: Alamy
Southeast Asia

Why Indian tourists are flocking to Thailand, where they may soon outnumber Chinese visitors

  • A deadly ferry disaster last summer saw visitor numbers from China, which had been increasing year on year, begin to level off
  • Thai tourism officials and hoteliers are now pinning their hopes for future growth on the world's second most populous country
Topic | Thailand
Jitsiree Thongnoi

Jitsiree Thongnoi  

Updated: 1:01pm, 16 Jul, 2019

Chinese tourists return from a boat trip in Thailand’s Pattaya. Photo: Alamy
