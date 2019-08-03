Boris Johnson knocks over a Japanese child during an exhibition rugby tournament in Tokyo. Japan has not been bowled over by Britain’s decision to exit the European Union – an idea championed by the new British prime minister. Photo: AP
No-deal Brexit sends Japanese firms in search of the UK’s exit
- With the confirmation of Boris Johnson as prime minister, Britain looks more likely than ever to exit the European Union without a deal by October 31
- Such an outcome is what Japanese companies based in the country have long feared – but few have actively prepared for it
Topic | Japan
Britain’s newly appointed Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (centre) arrives at the Foreign and Commonwealth buiding in London. Photo: AFP
British PM Boris Johnson brings in new team for Brexit challenge, sacking majority of previous cabinet
- Appointments include Sajid Javid as finance minister and controversial hardliner Priti Patel as interior minister
Topic | Boris Johnson
