Chinese workers of the ‘Statue Of Unity’, near Vadodara in India's western Gujarat state. New census data shows thousands fewer Chinese now live in India. Photo: AFP
What happened to India’s disappearing Chinese migrants?
- New but long overdue census data shows thousands fewer Chinese migrants now call the South Asian country home
- Difficulty in obtaining long-term visas and a trend in Tibetan refugees leaving for the West cited as contributing factors
Indian activists of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party protest outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi in 2017. Photo: AFP
China calls India’s move to scrap Kashmir’s special status ‘not acceptable’ and not binding
- Beijing urges New Delhi to abide by bilateral agreements and avoid acts that further complicate border issues
- India’s decision to strip Kashmir of the special autonomy it has enjoyed for seven decades also condemned by Pakistan as ‘illegal’
