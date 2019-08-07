Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

India has cut interest rates by a cumulative 110 basis points this year as it struggles to stem an economic slowdown. Photo: AFP
Economics

India, Thailand and New Zealand have cut interest rates. What does this mean for the Asia-Pacific?

  • The three countries’ moves are likely to be followed by other regional economies in the short term, experts say
  • Their lower rates come on the back of weak oil prices, which have eased inflation concerns, and fears over the US-China trade war
Topic |   India
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 9:40pm, 7 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

India has cut interest rates by a cumulative 110 basis points this year as it struggles to stem an economic slowdown. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.