India has cut interest rates by a cumulative 110 basis points this year as it struggles to stem an economic slowdown. Photo: AFP
India, Thailand and New Zealand have cut interest rates. What does this mean for the Asia-Pacific?
- The three countries’ moves are likely to be followed by other regional economies in the short term, experts say
- Their lower rates come on the back of weak oil prices, which have eased inflation concerns, and fears over the US-China trade war
Topic | India
