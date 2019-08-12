Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Housing loans growth in Singapore has stagnated, easing 0.2 per cent to S$202.2 billion in June from the previous month. Photo: Roy Issa
Economics

‘Hype, smoke, and hot air’ clouding Singapore real estate

  • There is no shortage of optimism about the Lion City’s housing market, but experts say that confidence is misplaced
  • Rising foreclosures and stagnating home loans growth against the backdrop of a worsening global economic outlook need to be taken into account
Topic |   Singapore
SCMP

Jacqueline Woo  

Ignatius Koh  

Updated: 9:05am, 12 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Housing loans growth in Singapore has stagnated, easing 0.2 per cent to S$202.2 billion in June from the previous month. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.