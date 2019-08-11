Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A call centre in Manila. Photo: Alamy Stock Photo
Economics

Why the Philippine economy is trading call centres for casinos

  • Business process outsourcing, a little known backbone of the country’s prosperity, is under threat from Chinese online gambling and efforts to spread the wealth outside big cities
  • The sector is propped up by an army of call centre workers capitalising on the Filipino knack for English, but some industry experts predict AI could bring all that to an end in as little as five years
Topic |   The Philippines
Alan Robles

Alan Robles  

Updated: 1:30pm, 11 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A call centre in Manila. Photo: Alamy Stock Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.