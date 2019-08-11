Channels

Demonstrators stage sit-in at the arrival hall of Hong Kong airport. Photo: Reuters
Economics

Hong Kong’s legal reputation still intact, say Singapore-based lawyers

  • Singapore and Hong Kong have been competing to be the leading dispute resolution centre in the region, and are neck and neck in rankings
  • But some legal eagles have expressed concern over the impact of ongoing protests against the now-shelved extradition bill
Topic |   Singapore
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 1:00pm, 11 Aug, 2019

Demonstrators stage sit-in at the arrival hall of Hong Kong airport. Photo: Reuters
A protester walks through billowing tear gas outside a train station in Wong Tai Sin on August 4, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Have Singaporeans misunderstood the nature of Hong Kong protests?

  • Some Hongkongers say that based on what they see on social media, Singaporeans do not understand the situation, and why protesters are fighting for ‘freedom and liberty’
  • Reports of Hongkongers relocating to Singapore and moving assets there have fuelled the perception that the Lion City is capitalising on Hong Kong’s situation
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 10:41am, 11 Aug, 2019

A protester walks through billowing tear gas outside a train station in Wong Tai Sin on August 4, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
