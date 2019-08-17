In the past, Singapore introduced relief measures only in major recessions. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore’s small firms hit by US-China trade war want help, but relief may take some time yet
- There are signs of a looming recession in the city-state and fearful small businesses are counting on government help
- But analysts say economic woes have not hit the stage of ‘national anxiety’ yet so unlike Hong Kong, Singapore may hold out for longer before launching relief measures
In the past, Singapore introduced relief measures only in major recessions. Photo: Bloomberg
A protester walks through billowing tear gas outside a train station in Wong Tai Sin on August 4, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Have Singaporeans misunderstood the nature of Hong Kong protests?
- Some Hongkongers say that based on what they see on social media, Singaporeans do not understand the situation, and why protesters are fighting for ‘freedom and liberty’
- Reports of Hongkongers relocating to Singapore and moving assets there have fuelled the perception that the Lion City is capitalising on Hong Kong’s situation
A protester walks through billowing tear gas outside a train station in Wong Tai Sin on August 4, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang