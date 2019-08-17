Channels

In the past, Singapore introduced relief measures only in major recessions. Photo: Bloomberg
Economics

Singapore’s small firms hit by US-China trade war want help, but relief may take some time yet

  • There are signs of a looming recession in the city-state and fearful small businesses are counting on government help
  • But analysts say economic woes have not hit the stage of ‘national anxiety’ yet so unlike Hong Kong, Singapore may hold out for longer before launching relief measures
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 4:00pm, 17 Aug, 2019

In the past, Singapore introduced relief measures only in major recessions. Photo: Bloomberg
A protester walks through billowing tear gas outside a train station in Wong Tai Sin on August 4, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Have Singaporeans misunderstood the nature of Hong Kong protests?

  • Some Hongkongers say that based on what they see on social media, Singaporeans do not understand the situation, and why protesters are fighting for ‘freedom and liberty’
  • Reports of Hongkongers relocating to Singapore and moving assets there have fuelled the perception that the Lion City is capitalising on Hong Kong’s situation
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 10:41am, 11 Aug, 2019

A protester walks through billowing tear gas outside a train station in Wong Tai Sin on August 4, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
