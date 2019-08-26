Curbing air pollution and mitigating its dependence on imported crude are part of the reasons behind India’s electric-vehicle push. Photo: Shutterstock
In India, Modi is betting big on electric vehicles. But does he need China’s help?
- The South Asian nation wants to become a 100 per cent EV nation by 2030, despite teething problems implementing the switch
- But China controls the bulk of components essential to the manufacture of EV batteries, so the prime minister’s dream is dependent on Beijing’s blessings
