DFS’ departure from liquor, tobacco sales at Singapore’s Changi Airport leaves travellers nostalgic
- Changi Airport’s largest tenant said it was no longer ‘financially viable’ to run those concessions and it would focus on luxury retail from mid-2020
- DFS disputed previous local reports that suggested ‘hundreds of jobs’ could be lost, saying the 500 employees affected had options to continue working
