Audian, a suburb in Dili. Photo: Randy Mulyanto
Chinese migrants in East Timor long for home but say Dili is better for earning a living
- China was the first country to officially recognise East Timor’s independence in 2002 and today, an estimated 4,000 Chinese migrants are living there, manning shops, restaurants, hotels and even brothels
- Those interviewed say they long for home but worry about the lack of economic prospects if they were to return
Dili, capital of East Timor. China has backed a major infrastructure drive in the country of 1.3 million people. Photo: Shutterstock
East Timor’s China friendship won’t compromise its national interests: foreign minister
- Dionísio da Costa Babo Soares tells sceptics of Dili’s ties with Beijing that it is not a ‘new, fragile country’ easily swayed by the largesse of others
- The foreign minister, in an exclusive interview, says China is not a threat to others and neither are they a threat to China
