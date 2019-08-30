Channels

Audian, a suburb in Dili. Photo: Randy Mulyanto
Economics

Chinese migrants in East Timor long for home but say Dili is better for earning a living

  • China was the first country to officially recognise East Timor’s independence in 2002 and today, an estimated 4,000 Chinese migrants are living there, manning shops, restaurants, hotels and even brothels
  • Those interviewed say they long for home but worry about the lack of economic prospects if they were to return
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Randy Mulyanto

Randy Mulyanto  

Updated: 1:12pm, 30 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Dili, capital of East Timor. China has backed a major infrastructure drive in the country of 1.3 million people. Photo: Shutterstock
Politics

East Timor’s China friendship won’t compromise its national interests: foreign minister

  • Dionísio da Costa Babo Soares tells sceptics of Dili’s ties with Beijing that it is not a ‘new, fragile country’ easily swayed by the largesse of others
  • The foreign minister, in an exclusive interview, says China is not a threat to others and neither are they a threat to China
Topic |   Diplomacy
Randy Mulyanto  

Meaghan Tobin  

Updated: 9:17am, 24 Aug, 2019

