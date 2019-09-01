Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The entrance to the Lynas plant in Pahang, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Economics

Malaysia’s decision to renew rare earth miner Lynas’ operating licence could come back to bite ruling coalition

  • Malaysia renewed the operating licence of the Australian rare earths miner for another six months, despite an outcry from environmentalists
  • But several politicians had promised while in opposition that they would boot out the miner, which could lead to consequences in future polls
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 11:00am, 1 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The entrance to the Lynas plant in Pahang, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Uniforms and safety helmets at the Lynas Advanced Materials Plant in Pahang. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Malaysia extends licence of rare earth miner Lynas by six months

  • The Australian-listed firm is the only major proven producer of rare earths outside China
  • The decision to renew its licence comes as markets are concerned that the industry may get embroiled in the trade war between the US and China
Topic |   Rare Earths
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:27pm, 15 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Uniforms and safety helmets at the Lynas Advanced Materials Plant in Pahang. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.