The entrance to the Lynas plant in Pahang, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s decision to renew rare earth miner Lynas’ operating licence could come back to bite ruling coalition
- Malaysia renewed the operating licence of the Australian rare earths miner for another six months, despite an outcry from environmentalists
- But several politicians had promised while in opposition that they would boot out the miner, which could lead to consequences in future polls
Uniforms and safety helmets at the Lynas Advanced Materials Plant in Pahang. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia extends licence of rare earth miner Lynas by six months
- The Australian-listed firm is the only major proven producer of rare earths outside China
- The decision to renew its licence comes as markets are concerned that the industry may get embroiled in the trade war between the US and China
