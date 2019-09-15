Tourists in Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang. Photo: AFP
Are Singaporean ‘tourists’ in North Korea actually eyeing ‘last untapped market’
- It’s illegal, but the potential is huge: trade with North Korea is risky and Lion City authorities are warning travellers and businesspeople alike to stay away or risk violating UN sanctions
- Singapore has a history of trading with the hermit kingdom and some speculate the government’s red flag may be a shot across the bows from the US
Topic | North Korea
Tourists in Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang. Photo: AFP