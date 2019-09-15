Channels

A flight takes off with Hong Kong in the background. Photo: Reuters
Economics

How bad is it in Hong Kong? Depends where you are when asked, Singapore business survey finds

  • A survey of 120 American companies in Singapore found that those with a presence in Hong Kong are less concerned about the ongoing protests than those not operating in the city
  • But a majority of those surveyed said the protests may affect future investment decisions
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Dewey Sim

Updated: 10:15am, 15 Sep, 2019

LIVE
Politics
LIVE

As it happened: Hong Kong protests: brawls, skirmishes and stand-offs followed by mass singing in mall

  • Police called as anti-government protesters and pro-Beijing groups clash in Kowloon Bay
  • Both sides have arranged rallies and protests on the 15th weekend of unrest in the city
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 12:00am, 15 Sep, 2019

A police cordon in Tin Shui Wai. Photo: Dickson Lee
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 12:00am, 15 Sep, 2019

