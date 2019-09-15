A flight takes off with Hong Kong in the background. Photo: Reuters
How bad is it in Hong Kong? Depends where you are when asked, Singapore business survey finds
- A survey of 120 American companies in Singapore found that those with a presence in Hong Kong are less concerned about the ongoing protests than those not operating in the city
- But a majority of those surveyed said the protests may affect future investment decisions
Hong Kong protests
