Tourists at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Felix Wong
Economics

Where are Chinese tourists going if they’re giving protest-hit Hong Kong a miss?

  • Singapore has emerged one of several big winners in Southeast Asia as mainland holidaymakers eye alternatives amid Hong Kong’s escalating violence
  • However, with the US-China trade war pinching purses across the region, people might be travelling, but are they spending?
Topic |   Chinese tourists
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 8:30am, 19 Sep, 2019

Tourists at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Felix Wong
Passengers on the Peak Tram look at the Hong Kong skyline. The city’s tourism industry is experiencing its sharpest downturn since the Sars epidemic in 2003. Photo: Bloomberg
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Nicholas Spiro

Hong Kong’s hotel sector is in free fall as violent protests keep tourists from the mainland, and elsewhere, away

  • In a matter of months, the strong fundamentals of Hong Kong’s tourism industry have been dealt a massive blow. The hotel market is now a proxy for the perceived stability of Asia’s financial hub, and things don’t look good
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Updated: 6:56am, 17 Sep, 2019

Passengers on the Peak Tram look at the Hong Kong skyline. The city’s tourism industry is experiencing its sharpest downturn since the Sars epidemic in 2003. Photo: Bloomberg
