The surge in gold prices has had a noticeable effect on Indian consumer demand, which has since gone into free fall. Photo: AFP
India is crazy about gold. But can the love last as prices skyrocket?
- There has been a downturn in demand in the world’s No 2 market for gold amid a slowing economy and a cost spike of almost 25 per cent this year
- The yellow metal is a fixture at weddings and festive occasions, and has long been a safe and profitable investment option for millions of rural Indians
Topic | India
The surge in gold prices has had a noticeable effect on Indian consumer demand, which has since gone into free fall. Photo: AFP