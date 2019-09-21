An employee stacks a pack of freshly printed sheets of US$ notes at the US Treasury’s Bureau of Engraving and Printing on July 20, 2018. Photo: AFP
The Fed fallacy: why Asia follows US interest rate cut at its own risk
- If regional central banks follow the US Fed in slashing lending rates, going too far, too soon could leave them dangerously exposed
- They say better options, like fiscal stimulus and structural reform, are being overlooked, as is the real drag on growth – Trump’s trade war on China
Hong Kong’s Central financial district is seen in July. Photo: REUTERS
Hong Kong follows US Fed’s 25 basis point rate cut, just in time for city’s stalling economy and kickoff of Budweiser’s mega IPO
- Hong Kong Monetary Authority cuts base lending rate by 25 basis points to 2.25 per cent
- Norman Chan Tak-lam says Monetary Authority and banks will help businesses survive ‘challenging time’
