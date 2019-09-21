Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An employee stacks a pack of freshly printed sheets of US$ notes at the US Treasury’s Bureau of Engraving and Printing on July 20, 2018. Photo: AFP
Economics

The Fed fallacy: why Asia follows US interest rate cut at its own risk

  • If regional central banks follow the US Fed in slashing lending rates, going too far, too soon could leave them dangerously exposed
  • They say better options, like fiscal stimulus and structural reform, are being overlooked, as is the real drag on growth – Trump’s trade war on China
Topic |   Federal Reserve
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 8:52am, 21 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

An employee stacks a pack of freshly printed sheets of US$ notes at the US Treasury’s Bureau of Engraving and Printing on July 20, 2018. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Hong Kong’s Central financial district is seen in July. Photo: REUTERS
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong follows US Fed’s 25 basis point rate cut, just in time for city’s stalling economy and kickoff of Budweiser’s mega IPO

  • Hong Kong Monetary Authority cuts base lending rate by 25 basis points to 2.25 per cent
  • Norman Chan Tak-lam says Monetary Authority and banks will help businesses survive ‘challenging time’
Topic |   Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 7:51pm, 19 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong’s Central financial district is seen in July. Photo: REUTERS
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.