Photo: AP
What the US Fed’s interest rate cut means for Asian consumers
- The last time the Fed slashed rates, central banks from India to Indonesia followed suit. Experts expect a similar response this time
- And that’s a good thing – but there are caveats
Topic | US Federal Reserve
Photo: AP
Should it be just the world’s central bankers who are doing all the heavy lifting to stave off the supposedly impending global recession? Illustration: SCMP
The Fed fallacy: why Asia follows US interest rate cut at its own risk
- If regional central banks follow the US Fed in slashing lending rates, going too far, too soon could leave them dangerously exposed
- They say better options, like fiscal stimulus and structural reform, are being overlooked, as is the real drag on growth – Trump’s trade war on China
Topic | Global monetary policy
Should it be just the world’s central bankers who are doing all the heavy lifting to stave off the supposedly impending global recession? Illustration: SCMP