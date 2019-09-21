Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Photo: AP
Economics

What the US Fed’s interest rate cut means for Asian consumers

  • The last time the Fed slashed rates, central banks from India to Indonesia followed suit. Experts expect a similar response this time
  • And that’s a good thing – but there are caveats
Topic |   US Federal Reserve
Meaghan Tobin

Meaghan Tobin  

Updated: 10:32am, 21 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Should it be just the world’s central bankers who are doing all the heavy lifting to stave off the supposedly impending global recession? Illustration: SCMP
Economics

The Fed fallacy: why Asia follows US interest rate cut at its own risk

  • If regional central banks follow the US Fed in slashing lending rates, going too far, too soon could leave them dangerously exposed
  • They say better options, like fiscal stimulus and structural reform, are being overlooked, as is the real drag on growth – Trump’s trade war on China
Topic |   Global monetary policy
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 10:31am, 21 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Should it be just the world’s central bankers who are doing all the heavy lifting to stave off the supposedly impending global recession? Illustration: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.