Vivencio Dizon, presidential adviser on flagship programmes and projects. Photo: Phila Siu
Bidding for China-funded railway in Philippines to start soon, but it’s unlikely to be finished during Duterte’s term
- Three Chinese companies will soon be able to bid for the 71km Subic-Clark Railway Project, which is one of President Rodrigo Duterte’s flagship programmes
- But due to their size and scale, many of these ‘build, build, build’ projects are unlikely to be finished before the end of his term in 2022
