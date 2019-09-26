A Reddit user said he discovered the breach on September 5. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore-backed student events app Get in data breach, leaving details of 30,000 users at risk
- Ticketing and payment platform popular at universities across Asia is found to have been compromised, but users have not been told
- App supported by state investment firm Temasek was also breached in 2017, but one expert says it has since failed to put in place ‘basic security measures’
Topic | Cybersecurity
