Workers at a express delivery company prepare for China’s Singles’ Day. Photo: Reuters
It’s Amazon vs Walmart in the battle for India’s Black Friday
- E-commerce giants are cashing in on Indian spending habits surrounding Diwali, the festival of lights, with two rival shopping festivals
- Amazon’s ‘Great Indian Festival’ and Flipkart’s ‘Big Billion Days’ will take place from September 27 to October 29
